Advertisement

Lincoln County deputy injured during reported ambush shooting, suspect still on the run

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is in the hospital after a reported ambush Thursday morning around 3 a.m..

The Sheriff’s office says they got calls for a theft in progress around mile marker 386 on Highway 40/287 near Hugo. That’s about and hour and a half Northeast of Colroado Springs.

When a deputy arrived, they reportedly were ambushed and shot at several times. The deputy reportedly called for assistance and numerous agencies responded. The deputy was taken a metro area hospital.

At the time this article was written, the Sheriff’s office was unsure if the deputy was able to return fire.

Hiwghway 40 is currently closed becuase of police activity between County Road 23 and Depee St.

Deputies say the suspect is still on the run. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
The suspect caused the semi truck to swerve and roll off the road, spilling numerous small...
Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan
Jared Stanga
Attempted kidnapping caught on camera in Florida; suspect arrested soon after
Dennis Eugene Hase
Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood

Latest News

5.20.21
Warmer days ahead
Pueblo Police were doing speed enforcement on Northern Avenue Wednesday night when they stopped...
Pueblo Police find drugs and several other items in car during traffic stop Wednesday Night
Cog Railway in Manitou Springs
You can now take a train up to Pikes Peak summit after 3.5 years as Cog Railway in Manitou Springs reopens Thursday
Colorado Springs Police investigating after one man was reportedly shot Wednesday night