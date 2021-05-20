Lincoln County deputy injured during reported ambush shooting, suspect still on the run

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is in the hospital after a reported ambush Thursday morning around 3 a.m..

The Sheriff’s office says they got calls for a theft in progress around mile marker 386 on Highway 40/287 near Hugo. That’s about and hour and a half Northeast of Colroado Springs.

When a deputy arrived, they reportedly were ambushed and shot at several times. The deputy reportedly called for assistance and numerous agencies responded. The deputy was taken a metro area hospital.

At the time this article was written, the Sheriff’s office was unsure if the deputy was able to return fire.

Hiwghway 40 is currently closed becuase of police activity between County Road 23 and Depee St.

US 40 EB/WB: Full closure due to police activity between County Road 23 and Depee St. US-40 Closed both directions between Limon and Kit Carson due to Police activity and heavy fog. https://t.co/ymXov0SUhR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 20, 2021

Deputies say the suspect is still on the run. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.