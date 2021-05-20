Advertisement

Liberty baseball upsets #1 Lewis-Palmer 13-12

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Liberty baseball scored five runs in the first inning and held on for a 13-12 win at home over No. 1 Lewis-Palmer Wednesday.

The Lancers Zach Cody singled in the 1st to start off the scoring. Bricen Sites doubled to help continue the rally.

The Rangers lose their first game of the season, dropping to 5-1. Lewis-Palmer went into Wednesday as the No. 1 team in the 4A RPI standings, ahead of #2 Falcon (5-0) and #5 Cheyenne Mountain (7-0). Liberty moves to 3-4 on the season.

