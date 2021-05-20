Advertisement

Fort Carson celebrates spring with ‘Color Fest’ this weekend

The Fort Carson Color Fest, a Mountain Post Living event which is a celebration of spring,...
The Fort Carson Color Fest, a Mountain Post Living event which is a celebration of spring, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Iron Horse Park.(Fort Carson)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Fort Carson Color Fest, a Mountain Post Living event which is a celebration of spring, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Iron Horse Park.

The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders, but no pets will be allowed at this event.

The festivities will feature a Color Fest 5K fun run, music, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Food and beverages will also be available for sale. The run will start at 10:30 a.m.

Participants can register for the Color Run online here.

All gate access procedures apply, so attendees should plan accordingly. No refunds will be given due to late arrival or denied access to Fort Carson.

Mountain Post Living is a Fort Carson initiative that promotes greater health in mind, body, and spirit for everyone, no matter their starting point or where they live.

