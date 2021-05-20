Advertisement

Former Loveland officers reportedly turn themselves in Thursday morning

Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.
By KKTV
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

CBS Denver says Hoop was arrested at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office jail after 8:30 a.m., while reportedly Jalali turned herself in and was booked almost an hour later.

The two reportedly resigned from Loveland Police in April.

The two are facing charges related to the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020.

