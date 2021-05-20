Colorado Springs Police investigating after one man was reportedly shot Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Hancock Expressway and Morning Mist Drive in Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived they found a man with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were reportedly serious but he is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

