Colorado Springs Police investigating after one man was reportedly shot Wednesday night

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:03 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Hancock Expressway and Morning Mist Drive in Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived they found a man with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were reportedly serious but he is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

