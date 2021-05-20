Click it or ticket campaign begins Monday as traffic fatalities surge across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several law enforcement agencies have partnered together for the Click it or Ticket campaign. This campaign aims to encourage people to buckle up to avoid citations, but more importantly get home safe.

This campaign comes before the ’100 deadly days of summer’, which is reportedly when there’s an increase in traffic fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“This campaign reminds drivers and passengers to make safety their number one priority by buckling up every trip, no matter the distance,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “We don’t give warnings if we pull someone over without a seatbelt - our goal is to save lives. So if you choose not to take your safety very seriously as we do, we will issue you a ticket.”

According to CDOT, there have been 193 deaths on Colorado roads so far this year, which is a 12% increase compared to this time last year.

El Paso County had a total of 25 unbuckled fatalities in 2020, accounting for 58% of the 43 total passenger vehicles deaths in the county last year. From 2019 to 2020 there has reportedly been a 66% increase in traffic fatalities.

El Paso County seatbelt use was at 87% for 2020, which is slightly above the statewide average of 86.3%. Statewide seatbelt use is reportedly at 86% which is lower than the national average.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 43 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be participating in the campaign. The campaign is set to start Monday, May 24 and run until Sunday, June 6.

