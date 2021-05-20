Bustang lifts service seating restrictions, adding several routes along Front Range and Western Slope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bustang is adding more options along the Front Range and to and from the Western Slope starting the weekend.

The following buses will start operating on May 23:

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

Four routes are currently operating Monday through Friday.

Adding: Two roundtrips Monday through Friday, plus two roundtrips on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver

Four routes are currently operating Monday through Friday

Two routes currently operating Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

Adding: Two roundtrips Monday through Friday

West Line between Grand Junction and Denver/Glenwood Springs and Denver/Vail and Denver

Three routes currently operating Monday through Friday

Adding: Three roundtrips (one for each West Line route) on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

Bustang will also return to full capacity seating, 51 passengers. They will still follow public safety measures including:

Face masks required for drivers and passengers

Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers

Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus

Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests.

“The addition of these routes brings us very close to our pre-pandemic service levels,” said the Chief of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Office of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “To help ensure that we continue on this trajectory, we are continuing to follow federal law with respect to face masks, and are also asking passengers to please purchase tickets in advance, as much as possible, in order to minimize physical interactions with the drivers.”

Click here for specific route, schedule and fair information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.