719 Heroes, Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball invite community to help end Veteran Homelessness

Operation: Step Up
Operation: Step Up(Official artwork of Operation STEP UP)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Release from The Harman Media & Marketing Group) - 719 Heroes at Sellstate Alliance Realty and Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball invite the public to help end veteran homelessness in the Pikes Peak region through support of transitional housing and services delivered by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Operation STEP UP welcomes the entire community – individuals and organizations – to participate through a grassroots push-up challenge raising awareness and donations among family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Participants will seek a minimum monetary commitment for every push-up they complete in their effort to end veteran homelessness.

Beyond the push-up campaign, Operation STEP UP welcomes one-time donations and celebrates individuals and organizations making an extraordinary commitment to one year of monthly donations: Veteran Sponsor, $22/month; Starting Lineup Sponsor, $100/month; All Star Sponsor/month, $250/month; MVP Sponsor, $500/month; and Hall of Fame Sponsor, $1,500/month.

Support Operation Step UP at: https://719heroes.com/operation-step-up/

“With the support of our community, partners and corporate sponsors, we can all help in solving the problem of veteran homelessness,” said Carrie Lukins, Co-Owner/REALTOR®, Sellstate Alliance Realty. “Our veterans are national treasures who stood in defense of all Americans; we don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

More than 100 homeless veterans in Colorado Springs await transitional housing and services critical to changing their lives. Through partners and community donors, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, a non-profit dedicated to veterans and their families, delivers wrap-around services and transitional housing.

“We want to make sure that those who sacrificed for our country, who are now experiencing homelessness, are able to get back on their feet,” said Retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. “Mt. Carmel has the behavioral health, job placement, and supportive services to help our veterans.  We are challenged across the community to gain more transitional housing. We’re thankful to all who stand with us to end veteran homelessness.”

Operation STEP UP officially starts as part of Rocky Mountain Vibes Opening Night, May 22.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to partner in this massive undertaking,” said Keith Hodges, Vice President, Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball. “We celebrate the official start of Operation STEP UP on our Opening Night on May 22nd. We look forward to welcoming the community back to UCHealth Park, cheering on our Rocky Mountain Vibes and helping our veteran community through a variety of Operation STEP UP initiatives all season long.”

719 Heroes is the social impact arm of Sellstate Alliance Realty. Since 2009, 719 Heroes has provided over $1 Million in direct assistance to veterans and first responders.

