22-year-old’s death being investigated as a possible homicide near Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in a small Colorado community are investigating the death of a 22-year-old as a possible homicide.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they responded to a shooting on Monday in the 29000 block of County Road 20 just outside of Rocky Ford. The community is about 50 miles east of Pueblo. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Joseph Barela. He had been shot in the head.

Barela was rushed to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center before he was transferred to UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs. He passed away the next day.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation as a possible homicide,” the Otero County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Any person with information concerning this shooting is asked to please contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 384-5941.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.