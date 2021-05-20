Advertisement

108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - There’s a new push to end the high number of shootings targeting children and teens in Chicago.

As of last week, 108 of the shooting victims in the city so far this year have been children. Of those shot, 16 have died.

A 13-year-old boy riding his bike in McKinley Park and a 15-year-old girl walking her dog in Washington Park are two of the most recent children to be killed or injured by gun violence.

A sign near 60th and King Drive reads, “Respect Life.”

“Us adding more police to the city has not worked,” said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. “We have to reimagine what safety is.”

With summer around the corner, community advocates worry about what is to come.

On the west side, Greater St. John Bible Church is among those that offer programming for those in the neighborhood.

However, the pandemic is limiting how many children they can take in.

“We will continue our after school, which we will transition into summer camp,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “Of course, that’s only 25 children, because we have to be able to social distance. The city must find places to invest money, where there can be some viable options for these kids to hang out and be safe.”

For Taylor, the question is clear, but the answer remains elusive.

“I’m an ’80s baby. I played double Dutch. I did jacks. I blew bubbles,” Taylor said. “I could sit on my porch in peace, and that’s not what we have now. We have a city in chaos. So how does government work together with community to put plans together to help keep everybody protected?”

The 15-year-old girl who was shot while walking her dog is recovering at the hospital. Her mother says one bullet was left in her lower back for now.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
The suspect caused the semi truck to swerve and roll off the road, spilling numerous small...
Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan
Dennis Eugene Hase
Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood
Jared Stanga
Attempted kidnapping caught on camera in Florida; suspect arrested soon after

Latest News

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise