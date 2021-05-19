Advertisement

Standoff underway in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

At about 4 p.m. the SWAT team was called to the 3800 block of N. Nevada Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road. According to police, the suspect refused to come out following some type of altercation with one other person. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene as a precaution.

At about 6 p.m. police appeared to take someone into custody and the scene started to clear. This article was last updated at 6:15 p.m. As more details become available this article will be updated.

