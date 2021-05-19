Some unemployed Coloradans are eligible for a $1,600 incentive to go get a full-time job

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor announced an incentive program called “Colorado Jumpstart” on Wednesday with hopes to get unemployed people back to work.

The full executive order can be read by clicking here. Some unemployed residents will be eligible to receive an incentive of up to $1,600 to support the transition into full-time work.

“Powering the comeback means supporting Coloradans getting back to work and our businesses as they expand,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We know that getting back to work doesn’t mean all the financial challenges Coloradans are facing just disappear, and we want to ensure that as more people are returning to the workforce, we are setting them up for success.”

To be eligible for an incentive, Colorado’s unemployed workers must have received at least one week of unemployment benefits of $25 or more between March 28, 2021 and May 16, 2021 and have verified their identities via ID.me. A full list of eligibility requirements is posted on ColoradoUI.gov. Eligible claimants who return to work full time in May will receive a Colorado Jumpstart incentive of $1,600. Those who return to work full time in June will receive an incentive of $1,200.

“More than a year after this pandemic swept through Colorado, we know that many Coloradans are not completely back on their feet just yet. That’s why we are taking this important step to provide support to those who need it most as they transition back into the workforce,” said CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela. “This won’t just help Coloradans, it’s going to help businesses to have a productive workforce, ready to power our economy and comeback.”

A fact sheet on the program is below:

