Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community as a sexually violent predator moves to a new address.

The alert was provided Wednesday afternoon for Dennis Eugene Hase. He is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain. Hase’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989.

A photo of the sexually violent predator is at the top of this article.

Anyone with questions about Hase and this Community Notification process can contact Detective T. Ferrell of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7213.

Has is on supervised release and parole.

“The El Paso Sheriff’s Office takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

