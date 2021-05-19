Advertisement

Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood

Dennis Eugene Hase
Dennis Eugene Hase(El Paso County Sheriff)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community as a sexually violent predator moves to a new address.

The alert was provided Wednesday afternoon for Dennis Eugene Hase. He is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain. Hase’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989.

A photo of the sexually violent predator is at the top of this article.

Anyone with questions about Hase and this Community Notification process can contact Detective T. Ferrell of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7213.

Has is on supervised release and parole.

“The El Paso Sheriff’s Office takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of a fire just behind Johnny's Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on...
Investigators believe a fire started by a homeless person sparked the blaze at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
A still frame from a video that allegedly shows a bus driver slapping a 10-year-old girl over a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver faces charges for allegedly slapping kid over mask dispute
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Colorado man accused of murdering his wife faces more charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
Maggie Long was a 17-year-old Platte Canyon High School student when she was killed in December...
Horrific killing of Colorado teen now being investigated as possible hate crime

Latest News

Body camera footage shows the officer grabbing Garner and forcibly pushing her to the ground...
WATCH LIVE: Loveland police chief responds as officers now face charges in use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman.
King Soopers, City Market to no longer require masks among vaccinated starting May 20
Mountain storms could lead to flash flooding later today
Mountain storms later today
Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan
Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan