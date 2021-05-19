Advertisement

King Soopers, City Market to no longer require masks among vaccinated starting May 20

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - King Soopers and City Market are joining the growing list of retailers to no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks.

“We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger said in a statement Wednesday. King Soopers and City Market are owned by Kroger.

The move will go into effect Thursday and extends to fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated staff.

“Starting May 20, fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline,” the company said. “Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask. ... We request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask. And we will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Pharmacy staff will still be required to wear masks.

Kroger said it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and social distancing in all stores.

