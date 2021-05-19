Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of a fire just behind Johnny's Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on...
Investigators believe a fire started by a homeless person sparked the blaze at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
A still frame from a video that allegedly shows a bus driver slapping a 10-year-old girl over a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver faces charges for allegedly slapping kid over mask dispute
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Colorado man accused of murdering his wife faces more charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
Maggie Long was a 17-year-old Platte Canyon High School student when she was killed in December...
Horrific killing of Colorado teen now being investigated as possible hate crime

Latest News

This Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo shows a Kroger grocery store logo at a store in Flowood,...
Kroger to no longer require masks among vaccinated starting May 20
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
COVID case rates cause cautious optimism
5.19.21
Mountain storms later today
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers