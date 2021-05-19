Advertisement

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.(Source: Disney Parks, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) – A magical moment for some guests at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

A zebra gave birth to a baby boy in front of visitors at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida.

The newborn foal was born Monday, weighing in at 65 pounds.

Guests riding the theme park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris witnessed the birth.

It’s the first zebra born at Animal Kingdom this year.

Mom Heidi and her striped son will join the park’s zebra herd in a few weeks.

