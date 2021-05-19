Colorado Springs Costco evacuated due to a possible gas leak
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store was evacuated in Colorado Springs on Wednesday due to a gas leak.
Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following in reference to the Costco off N. Nevada Avenue:
