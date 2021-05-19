Colorado Springs Costco evacuated due to a possible gas leak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store was evacuated in Colorado Springs on Wednesday due to a gas leak.

Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following in reference to the Costco off N. Nevada Avenue:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at the Costco on North Nevada for a reported gas odor in the building. Costco is evacuated at this time and hazmat 14 is inside the building with meters investigating. No injuries reported at this time #CSFDHazmat14 pic.twitter.com/YHvyzMLc3R — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 19, 2021

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the gas leak. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major store closure.

