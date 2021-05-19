Advertisement

Colorado Springs Costco evacuated due to a possible gas leak

CSFD HAZMAT
CSFD HAZMAT(Hazmat)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store was evacuated in Colorado Springs on Wednesday due to a gas leak.

Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following in reference to the Costco off N. Nevada Avenue:

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the gas leak. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major store closure.

