Colorado bill aims to protect pregnant women’s rights

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado bill aims to improve healthcare for pregnant women, including those who are incarcerated.

The measure comes less than three years since a woman filed a federal lawsuit after giving birth in a Denver jail cell with no medical care. The bill would require incarceration facilities with pregnant women to train staff, implement policies promoting their health and safety, transfer health records and connect women postpartum to community resources.

The bill also would require the state’s health department to institute a policy by 2022 that allows newborns to remain with their families for those who are in custody.

