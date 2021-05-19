Advertisement

Colorado bill aims to protect pregnant women’s rights

Generic graphic of a pregnant woman.
Generic graphic of a pregnant woman.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado bill aims to improve healthcare for pregnant women, including those who are incarcerated.

The measure comes less than three years since a woman filed a federal lawsuit after giving birth in a Denver jail cell with no medical care. The bill would require incarceration facilities with pregnant women to train staff, implement policies promoting their health and safety, transfer health records and connect women postpartum to community resources.

The bill also would require the state’s health department to institute a policy by 2022 that allows newborns to remain with their families for those who are in custody. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A still frame from a video that allegedly shows a bus driver slapping a 10-year-old girl over a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver faces charges for allegedly slapping kid over mask dispute
Monday's Most Wanted for May 17, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 17
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Security on May 17, 2021.
1 found dead at scene of Security house fire
Doctors are unsure how and why some people are becoming long-haulers after getting COVID-19.
POLL: Mask or no mask? Now that Colorado has dropped the mask requirement, with some exceptions, are you going to wear a mask in public?
Powers/Galley suspected DUI crash 5/17/2021
Suspected DUI crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday night

Latest News

5/18/21
WATCH: Funnel cloud spotted in El Paso County May 18, 2021
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
Doctors are unsure how and why some people are becoming long-haulers after getting COVID-19.
POLL: Mask or no mask? Now that Colorado has dropped the mask requirement, with some exceptions, are you going to wear a mask in public?
Missing teenager poster shared 5/18/21.
MISSING: 15-year-old girl last seen in El Paso County on May 9