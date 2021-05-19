Attempted kidnapping caught on camera in Florida; suspect arrested soon after

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (KKTV) - It was a scene caught on camera that would make any parent’s stomach drop.

Video shared by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Tuesday appeared to show a man park his car, rush a child armed with a knife and attempt to take her back to his car in a matter of seconds. The girl fought back and was able to escape. The struggle between the 11-year-old girl and the man in the video led authorities on a manhunt. It was at about 7 a.m. local time when the sheriff’s office shared the video with the public.

A short time later investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and the suspect. They went to the suspect’s home and took him into custody. They found the suspect vehicle with a fresh coat of paint in a different color. At the time of the attack, the little girl was playing with what authorities described as “blue slime.” The 30-year-old suspect also had “blue slime” on his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have caught the animal that tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a news conference.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga. He faces charges that include attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.