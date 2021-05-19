2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe they tracked down two people responsible for the murder of a man in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ernesto Apodaca was shot inside his car while parked in front of his apartment building in La Junta Friday night. The apartments are located in the 600 block of Sunrise Avenue in the Morningside Heights neighborhood. On Tuesday, the CBI announced the arrests of Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas in the case.

Perez and Olivas were taken into custody in Finney County, Kansas. The area is about 150 miles east of La Junta near Garden City, KS.

Perez is suspected of first-degree murder while Oliva is charged with accessory to first-degree murder. Investigators have reason to believe Perez and Apodaca knew each other. No other details on the case have been released to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the La Junta Police Department Emergency Communications Center at (719) 384-2525 to be put in contact with an investigator.

This investigation is being conducted by the La Junta Police Department in cooperation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Finney County Sheriff’s Office (Kansas), Garden City Police Department (Kansas) Otero County Coroner’s Office and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

