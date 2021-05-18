Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wedding ring lost at a Colorado Springs King Soopers gas station

A Colorado Springs lost her wedding ring and is hoping 11 News viewers can help her get it back.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman reached out to 11 News hoping for help. Now, 11 News is reaching out to our viewers with hopes they can help us spread the word about a lost wedding ring.

Lisa tells 11 News she was at the King Soopers gas station off Briargate Parkway and N. Union Boulevard. The store is just to the west of Powers on the north side of the city. She was there on Saturday just before noon. Lisa believes her wedding ring was in her lap and fell out onto the ground when she got out of the car. Lisa even recalls the exact pump she was at, number nine.

A photo of the ring is at the top of this article.

We’re hoping the power of social media can help reach the person who came across it. If you can, share this article on social media. Lisa has been married for more than a dozen years and this is her first time losing the priceless piece of jewelry.

If you are in possession of the ring, email AKeith@kktv.com or call the KKTV 11 Newsroom at 719-578-0000.

