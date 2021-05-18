Advertisement

Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday night

On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just before 10 Monday night a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed for a serious crash.

Last time this article was updated at 10:05 p.m. police did not have any information on how many vehicles were involved or how serious the injuries were. The crash was at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the east side of the city. Multiple lanes were blocked for the investigation.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a major crash impacting traffic. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

The public was asked to avoid the area at about 9:55 p.m.

