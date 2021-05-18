Robbers ram vehicle into Springs Circle K

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Suspected robbers remain on the run following an overnight crime spree and police chase.

Police say the crooks started their night by ramming a vehicle into a Circle K at Palmer Park and Space Center Drive.

“An investigation revealed that a vehicle rammed the doors to gain entry although the employee was inside,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Shortly after officers responded to that call, two more convenient store robberies were reported in the area. Police have not released the locations of those businesses.

“Officers saturated the area along the North Academy corridor and the suspect vehicle was located near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard,” the lieutenant said.

Police chased the suspects before losing the vehicle in the area of I-25 and Voyager Parkway.

At the time of this writing, police have not released suspect descriptions or information on the vehicle. All of the robberies took place after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

