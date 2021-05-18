Advertisement

Robbers ram vehicle into Springs Circle K

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Suspected robbers remain on the run following an overnight crime spree and police chase.

Police say the crooks started their night by ramming a vehicle into a Circle K at Palmer Park and Space Center Drive.

“An investigation revealed that a vehicle rammed the doors to gain entry although the employee was inside,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Shortly after officers responded to that call, two more convenient store robberies were reported in the area. Police have not released the locations of those businesses.

“Officers saturated the area along the North Academy corridor and the suspect vehicle was located near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard,” the lieutenant said.

Police chased the suspects before losing the vehicle in the area of I-25 and Voyager Parkway.

At the time of this writing, police have not released suspect descriptions or information on the vehicle. All of the robberies took place after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's Most Wanted for May 17, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 17
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Security on May 17, 2021.
1 found dead at scene of Security house fire
Doctors are unsure how and why some people are becoming long-haulers after getting COVID-19.
POLL: Mask or no mask? Now that Colorado has dropped the mask requirement, with some exceptions, are you going to wear a mask in public?
Suspect Daniel Montano already had a previous arrest for domestic violence and assault at the...
Police standoff in east Pueblo involving kidnapping suspect ends with arrest
Manitou Springs 5/17/21.
Breaking Weather Alert: Flash floods still possible in El Paso County Monday night

Latest News

avs avalanche
PLAYOFF TIME: Avalanche take early series lead, beat Blues 4-1
The CDC projects some 49,000 people will have died from opioid overdoses in 2017 once the...
AG: Pikes Peak Region to receive funding to tackle opioid crisis
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Manitou Springs to still require masks in businesses, outdoors
The American Rescue Plan.
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July