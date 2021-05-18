Police officer injured in Englewood shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was one of two people injured in a shooting outside a Denver-area apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The Englewood Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 1401 East Girard Place. No more information is available at this time. We will update as more information becomes available. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) May 18, 2021

11 News sister station CBS Denver is reporting that the incident started with a 911 call over a suspicious vehicle seen near the Kimberly Woods Apartments. Officers found the vehicle; what led from that to the shooting has not been released.

No further information has been released by law enforcement, including the conditions of the officer and the other person injured.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

