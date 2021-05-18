Police officer injured in Englewood shooting
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was one of two people injured in a shooting outside a Denver-area apartment complex Tuesday morning.
11 News sister station CBS Denver is reporting that the incident started with a 911 call over a suspicious vehicle seen near the Kimberly Woods Apartments. Officers found the vehicle; what led from that to the shooting has not been released.
No further information has been released by law enforcement, including the conditions of the officer and the other person injured.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.
