PLAYOFF TIME: Avalanche take early series lead, beat Blues 4-1

Physical, competitive, playoff hockey is back in the mile high city.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche came in to the 2021 season as the favorite to win it all. They took care of business in the regular season and come into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the number one overall seed. Monday night, they played like it.

The Avalanche took the early 1st period lead after a power-play goal from defenseman Cale Makar.

The St. Louis Blues would tie the game back up in the 2nd period. That is when the AVs top line came alive.

Nathan MacKinnon scored right out of the gates in the 3rd period to give Colorado back the lead. Captain Gabe Landeskog followed it up with another goal a short time later. MacKinnon finished with a 2 goal, 1 assist night, after adding an empty-netter with less than a minute to play.

The 4-1 win gives Colorado a 1-0 series lead. Both teams are back on the ice in Denver for game 2, Wednesday night.

