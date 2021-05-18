More than 20 Colorado Springs restaurants offering drink discounts for the rest of 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 20 restaurants all around Colorado Springs are offering drink discounts for the rest of 2021 to help get customers back in their doors.

Visit Colorado Springs created a digital coupon passport for customers to receive drink discounts at local breweries, coffee shops, distilleries and wine bars. The deals range from buy one, get one free, percentage off discounts and more.

“The people in the food and beverage industry were the ones hit the hardest during the pandemic, and so one thing we can do to support and drive more business to their doorstep is the whole goal of this campaign,” said Melissa Williams of VisitCOS.

A similar passport was used during the 2021 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week, where almost 6,000 people used the discounts.

“All those people were going out and dining at local restaurants but as long as just even a few people use it, it’ll be a success to us because that’s the whole goal is just to get people out and to enjoy these restaurants,” said Williams.

Some restaurants in the Crafts and Drafts drink passport include Bristol Brewing Company, Goat Patch Brewing Company, Trails End Taproom, Uva Wine Bar, Building Three Coffee, Principal’s Office and many more.

The deals began in mid-May and will run through the rest of 2021. VisitCOS expects more restaurants will join the campaign to offer discounts.

