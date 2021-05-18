Advertisement

MISSING: 15-year-old girl last seen in El Paso County on May 9

Missing teenager poster shared 5/18/21.
Missing teenager poster shared 5/18/21.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help with locating a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office is reporting 15-year-old Hailey Sullivan is considered a runaway. She was last seen on May 9 in a neighborhood northeast of Colorado Springs and south of Falcon along Garrett Road. A photo of Hailey is at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

