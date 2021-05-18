MISSING: 15-year-old girl last seen in El Paso County on May 9

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help with locating a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office is reporting 15-year-old Hailey Sullivan is considered a runaway. She was last seen on May 9 in a neighborhood northeast of Colorado Springs and south of Falcon along Garrett Road. A photo of Hailey is at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

EPSO looking for runaway Hailey Sullivan. If you have seen her or know where she may be, please call 719-390-5555. #Runaway pic.twitter.com/JcrXCnk2EZ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 18, 2021

