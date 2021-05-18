Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's Most Wanted for May 17, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 17
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Security on May 17, 2021.
1 found dead at scene of Security house fire
A still frame from a video that allegedly shows a bus driver slapping a 10-year-old girl over a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver faces charges for allegedly slapping kid over mask dispute
Doctors are unsure how and why some people are becoming long-haulers after getting COVID-19.
POLL: Mask or no mask? Now that Colorado has dropped the mask requirement, with some exceptions, are you going to wear a mask in public?
Suspect Daniel Montano already had a previous arrest for domestic violence and assault at the...
Police standoff in east Pueblo involving kidnapping suspect ends with arrest

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left,...
Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
An interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25