Horrific killing of Colorado teen now being investigated as possible hate crime

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The unsolved murder of a Colorado teen is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

On Dec. 1, 2017, a fire started in a home in the 3700 block of Park County Road 43. On that same day, Platte Canyon High School student Maggie Long failed to show up at a school concert.

Immediately, investigators suspected arson, due to where the fire was in the home.

“Something there is not consistent,” Park County Undersheriff Dave Wohlers said on Dec. 2.

One week after she was reported missing, authorities confirmed they had located human remains among the charred remnants of the home. Investigators later said Maggie, just 17, had been purposely set on fire and burned alive.

Between 2017 and 2019, law enforcement released sketches of the three suspected killers:

The FBI has said there was some sort of physical altercation between Maggie and her killers just prior to her death. Because items were stolen -- the FBI lists a Beretta handgun, an AK-47-style rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a green safe and jade figurines -- the murder was initially considered a crime of opportunity.

Monday, 11 News sister station CBS Denver reported that had changed.

In a statement to CBS Denver, the FBI confirmed the case was being investigated as a “hate crime matter.”

“The FBI is investigating the murder of Maggie Long as a Hate Crime Matter. A Hate Crime is a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by the individual’s bias against a race, religion, disability, ethnicity/national origin, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.”

The FBI declined to elaborate further.

Maggie’s sisters told CBS Denver they were surprised to hear her killing may have been bias-motivated but that it made some sense.

“This is an angle that wasn’t looked into in the past, and at this point it is no stone left unturned. Looking at the extent of violence in this crime, that is certainly an angle to look more closely into,” Lynna Long told CBS Denver.

“Now is the time to share what you know. ... That’s not the type of people we want in our society, and it’s a matter of time before they hurt or kill somebody else. With now looking into the angle of is it race-related, it is that much more critical that this crime is solved.”

More information on Maggie’s murder can be found on the FBI website The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for her death.

