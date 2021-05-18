Firefighters battling blaze at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan restaurant.

The fire department says the fire is burning in a building just behind the main restaurant area.

Police tell 11 News an explosion was heard at the scene. A caller tells 11 News he sees a lot of smoke.

North Nevada traffic is being diverted at Polk Street.

We have a crew on the way.

