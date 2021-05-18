Firefighters battling blaze at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan restaurant.
The fire department says the fire is burning in a building just behind the main restaurant area.
Police tell 11 News an explosion was heard at the scene. A caller tells 11 News he sees a lot of smoke.
North Nevada traffic is being diverted at Polk Street.
We have a crew on the way.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.