Breaking Weather Alert: Flash floods still possible in El Paso County Monday night

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A flash flood warning was issued for part of El Paso County Monday night.

You can watch the latest update from Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe that was recorded just after 7 p.m. at the top of this article.

At about 6:30 p.m. the flash flood warning was issued for west-central El Paso County to include western Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Cascade and Chipita Park. Expected rainfall was one inch in just one hour. It is expected to be in place through 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Click here for the latest weather alerts.

