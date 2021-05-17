Voice of the consumer: How to help survivors of the recent mass shooting in Colorado Springs

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs community is reeling following a mass shooting at a family birthday party early on Mother’s Day. Colorado Springs police say a gunman shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself. Several children, some as young as 2, 5 and 11, have now lost one or both of their parents.

People interested in supporting the victims’ families can make a donation to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF).

CHF is led by Coloradans with experience dealing with mass violence, like former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis.

“With tragedies like this where parents are taken from their children too soon, we must think of how we can continue to support the children years from now, as they continue to grow,” DeAngelis said. “As I said all too recently, recovery from a mass shooting is a marathon, not a sprint. I’m so thankful that CHF can help address the emotional needs that come out of a tragedy like this.”

CHF also continues to accept donations following the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder. Ten people were killed at the store on March 22.

You can make a donation to the Colorado Healing Fund online at www.coloradohealingfund.org.

Also, please remember to be wary of scammers who might try to capitalize on this devastating event.

When it comes to donation scams, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said one red flag is when people pressure you to donate. Always listen to your gut. If someone is on the phone or going door to door and makes you feel uncomfortable or harassed, don’t give them money.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the man who shot the six family members was the boyfriend of one of the victims. Investigators say evidence shows he was upset he was not invited to the birthday celebration and had a history of trying to prevent his girlfriend from attending family gatherings.

“At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” said CSPD Chief Vince Niski. “The suspect, who was in a relationship with one of the victims, displayed power and control issues in this relationship.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help. TESSA is a nonprofit in Colorado Springs that is dedicated to preventing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

TESSA released a statement about the tragedy that said, in part, “Our hearts are with those who mourn lost loved ones, and as always, we stand in solidarity with this community as we seek healing. While no amount of progress will ever undo the injuries sustained following this loss, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a community free of violence where all people can thrive, and we will continue to support recovery in any way we can. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, confidential advocates staff our Safe Line 24/7, and can always be reached at 719-633-3819.”

