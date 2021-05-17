Pueblo County lifts all local COVID-19 restrictions

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County no longer has any local restrictions tied to COVID-19 as of Monday.

Any state requirements are still in place. Click here for more on the latest COVID-19 information in Colorado, including a “clear decline” in the fourth wave of cases in the Centennial State.

The Pueblo County order was rescinded to align with most recent state executive and public health orders. The changes went into effect immediately on Monday. This allows businesses and activities to “fully” open.

“This pandemic is not over,” Pueblo County Public Health Director, Randy Evetts, stated. “COVID-19 is still circulating in Pueblo County and across the nation, and until more individuals are vaccinated, we should continue to take actions that prevent the spread of the disease. Vaccines are widely available in our community now and they are free. I encourage those who have not been vaccinated who are eligible, those age 12 and above, to get the vaccine. The greater the number of those vaccinated in our community, the less likely we will have future surges in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths.”

Pueblo is moving forward with the following

Encouraging community members to protect themselves with a vaccination

Mask are not required, yet encouraged when not vaccinated or around others who do not live in your household

In schools, mask are to be worn per state executive order D2021 103

Isolation and quarantine continue per federal and state disease reporting requirements and to reduce the spread of disease

PDPHE will continue to monitor COVID-19 illness in community including closely monitoring hospitalizations to determine the severity of COVID-19 infections. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does have authority to require additional restrictions if necessary.

Businesses can make the decision and set more restrictive requirements, even if they are not required by the county or state

Under 500 people may gather without restrictions, per Second Amended Colorado Public Health Order 20-38

Click here for more information on where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

