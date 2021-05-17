POLL: Mask or no mask? Now that Colorado has dropped the mask requirement, with some exceptions, are you going to wear a mask in public?
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News wants to know!
Take part in the poll below. Last week, Colorado’s governor announced a new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings. Private businesses still have the right to require masks inside their businesses.
A fact sheet on the new mandate it below:
