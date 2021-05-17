Police standoff in east Pueblo ends with suspect in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff between law enforcement and a kidnapping suspect on Pueblo’s east side has ended peacefully.

Officials tell 11 News the suspect was wanted in a domestic-related kidnapping in the county Monday morning and was found in a home within Pueblo city limits in the area of 16th Street and Troy Avenue. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement pulled up; officers were able to get everyone else out of the house.

Police tweeted just after 9:20 a.m. that the standoff had ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.

No other information has been released at the time of this writing.

