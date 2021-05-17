MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two convicted sex offenders who has failed to register are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

George Perez, 39, is wanted on 16 charges, including violation of a protection order, third-degree assault, harassment, weapon possession by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, use of a weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, vehicular assault-DUI, vehicular assault-reckless, DUI, attempt to influence a public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container, and marijuana in vehicle. Perez is described as white, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge Soto, 21, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon, trespass auto, felony menacing with a weapon, and criminal mischief. Soto is described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Copeland is facing charges of second-degree assault involving strangulation, child abuse and harassment. Copeland is described as 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

Heshimo Carr, 48, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender, violating a protection order and harassment. He also faces charges of habitual offender. Carr is described as a 6-foot-tall, 194-pound Black mam with black hair and brown eyes.

Mario Cordova, 52, is wanted on drug possession charges. Cordova is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lazaro Garza is wanted for robbery and criminal impersonation involving domestic violence. Garza is Hispanic, 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Urriel Lee, 31, faces charges of criminal impersonation and introduction of contraband. She is described as a 6-foot-2 Black female weighing 190 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Marco McComb faces a laundry list of charges: second-degree assault involving strangulation, felony menacing with a weapon, at-risk assault, child abuse, burglary involving assault, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, violation of a protection order, harassment and trespass. McComb is 26, white, and is described as being 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keandre Bibbs, 19, is wanted on assault and felony menacing with a weapon charges. He is described as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and is a Black male.

Christopher Penley, 54, is wanted on escape charges and for failing to register as a sex offender. Penley is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.