Manitou Springs to still require masks in businesses, outdoors

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fully vaccinated and heading to Manitou Springs? Don’t be so fast to throw that mask away.

The city says even with the change in CDC guidance, masks are still required inside businesses and outdoors when within 6 feet of others.

“As a city that has visitors from around the state, country, and world visit us daily, we find it of utmost importance that our residents and visitors can enjoy our beautiful City safely, and with health precautions in place,” Manitou Springs said in a statement.

The city emergency order has been in place since July 20, 2020.

Under the new CDC guidance, those fully vaccinated -- meaning 15 days out from their second shot, or first if using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- no longer need to wear a mask unless businesses or local orders require it and in a few other instances. Read more here.

