Firefighters battling overnight house fire in Security

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Working through pouring rain, firefighters continue to battle a fire in a Security-area home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out sometime before 3 a.m. in a house on Cypress Drive near Grand Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was at home when the fire started.

Our reporter at the scene says flames were visible when she pulled up. As of 5 a.m., the flames have died down, but smoke continues to pour out of the house.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

