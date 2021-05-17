Advertisement

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, Denver 3rd seed in playoffs

DENVER NUGGETS
DENVER NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game. 

5/16/2021 10:35:51 PM (GMT -6:00)

