AG: Pikes Peak Region to receive funding to tackle opioid crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was in Colorado Springs Monday to hold a town hall about the opioid epidemic in the state.

According to Weiser, more than 5,000 Coloradans have died of opioid overdoses in the past decade.

“The last year, 2020, we saw the most tragedy ever,” Weiser said. “More people died in the United States of America of drug overdoses -- mostly opioids -- than died in the Vietnam War and the Iraq War, combined.”

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said it is actively investigating and suing irresponsible drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers for their deceptive actions that fueled this crisis.

“We have several responses to what is a crisis in the United States of America, involving the abuse of opioids. It’s a crisis that no other nation has. It’s a crisis that was manufactured in the boardroom -- most notably, Purdue Pharma, which pushed opioids, marketed them aggressively, including to physicians, which overprescribed them because they were making billions of dollars,” Weiser said at the town hall.

In February, Weiser announced he and other attorneys general across the country reached a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company. According to a news release, the settlement was to “resolve investigations into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic.”

In a statement, McKinsey said it made a commitment two years ago to not advise clients on any opioid-related business anywhere in the world.

As part of the settlement, Colorado is set to receive nearly $10 million. Weiser is also expecting more lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to be filed, resulting in even more money for the state.

“We’re getting funding from lawsuits from those companies who pushed out these opioids in the most reckless, irresponsible way,” Weiser said. “Once we get that money, we can use it at this point in time to make a difference, to be a catalyst for change. We’re not going to get the chance to get this money again.”

During the town hall Monday, Weiser detailed what cities and counties around the state would need to do to receive the funding.

“Our view from the Attorney General’s Office is we’re the catalyst. We’re able to get money from these lawsuits to help set up these regional bodies, but it’s ultimately the communities that have to come together, develop and implement the solutions,” he said. “We want to support them, but it’s going to be bottom up.”

In order to access the money, Weiser said, El Paso and Teller counties need to form a committee made up of representatives from the counties, public health agencies, human services departments, law enforcement and court officials, among others. They’ll have to come up with a two year plan breaking down how the money will be used.

Weiser said the funds need to go toward opioid treatment, prevention, education and recovery.

For one El Paso County commissioner, the opioid epidemic hits close to home.

“My brother took both OxyContin and then ultimately died from a heroin overdose when he was 23,” Commissioner Carrie Geitner said.

She said this is an issue the community needs to know about.

“Today’s meeting was important because opioid addiction affects everybody, regardless of class, regardless of where you grew up, any of those things,” Geitner said. “There are people just with very diverse backgrounds who end up with opioid addictions.”

Geitner said one of the big things she wants to work on is helping people identify the warning signs of opioid addiction.

“We have to be able to help family members identify when there are abuses going on. Sometimes that’s really the first step,” she said.

According to Weiser, once El Paso and Teller counties form a committee, some funds will be able to be dispersed. Weiser said he was hopeful this could happen by the summer.

“By coming together, developing a plan that meets all the needs, we can actually meet this crisis and turn around what has been terrible tragedy for our state,” he said.

