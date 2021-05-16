Advertisement

Suspect sought after man found dead outside La Junta apartment

Left: The woman police believe may have been with the suspect leading up to the shooting. She has not been named a suspect, but police are asking for the community's help in locating her. Right: The suspect vehicle(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for two people after a man was shot in front of a La Junta apartment complex late last week.

The victim was found dead May 14 inside his vehicle, which was parked outside an apartment building on 1510 E. Sixth St. in the Morningside Heights neighborhood. He is only being identified as a 48-year-old La Junta man at this time.

Police believe the suspected shooter is a 30-something white or Hispanic man, possibly driving a silver four-door Pontiac, possibly a Bonneville, with an unknown Kansas license plate. The vehicle may have damage to its front passenger door.

Law enforcement is also looking for a woman who may have been with the suspect leading up to the shooting. She is described as white or Hispanic, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a medium to heavy build. Her hair is dark, and she was caught on camera wearing a red or maroon tank top, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the La Junta Police Department Emergency Communications Center at 719-384-2525.

