Motorcycle rider killed in north Colorado Springs crash

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed in north Colorado Springs after losing control of his bike Saturday night.

State Patrol says the rider was southbound between the Interquest (153) and Briargate (151) exits when he braked suddenly.

“The motorcycle traveled into the center median and continued for approximately two-tenths of a mile before overturning and ejecting the rider.”

The motorcyclist was found unconscious at the scene. Troopers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him. At this time, he has only been identified as a Colorado Springs man.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say aggressive driving may have been a factor.

It’s unknown if the rider was wearing a helmet.

