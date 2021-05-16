Local foster mom who’s helped more than 100 teenagers hopes to shed light on a growing need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Across the country, May is known as National Foster Care Month. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says this month allows foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors and others to get recognition for helping children and youth in foster care.

Sarah Bailey, who works at local child placement agency Kids Crossing, says this month helps them ensure foster parents in Colorado Springs get the support they need.

The Department of Health and Human services says about 423,000 kids are currently in foster care across the U.S. Here in Colorado as well as across the country, there is reportedly a big need for foster families, with one age group in particular.

“There’s a shortage in general, but there’s a huge need for families that will work with teenagers as well as sibling groups. There’s just a huge need for people that will stick with teenagers and support them as they go through and deal with the trauma that they’ve experienced,” said Bailey.

Jackie Machu, a foster care parent for more than 20 years in Colorado Springs, says she has taken about 100 teenage boys and more than 15 teenage girls under her roof. She knows there is a shortage of foster parents willing to help teenagers in the foster care system, but says she likes the challenge.

“I think we have a lot of teenagers out there, and I feel like everybody needs a chance, second chance, sometimes a third chance. I just think it’s hard to find people that will help teenagers because teenagers are, you know, they’re in your face. They don’t understand no more than you do, they’re afraid, children are afraid of coming into the system. But you know foster parents are too,” says Machu.

Being a foster parent can be difficult, but Kids Crossing wanted to help build a community between them here in Colorado Springs and created what they call a “teams program.”

“When you become a foster parent, it’s a roller coaster ride. There’s lots of ups, lots of downs, there’s lots of ‘I don’t know what to do’s.’ We wanted to put our families into the smaller groups so that they have those inner circle of people that are also going through that roller coaster ride on their own. So another person to lean on for support,” said Bailey.

Even with all the hurdles thrown at you as a foster parent, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Machu says she would not change a thing and finds her foster care journey very fulfilling.

“The best part is when they turn 25 and they have succeeded and they come back and tell you you made a difference, that’s the best part,” says Machu.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, Kids Crossing says they can help you start the process. Bailey says the first step to becoming a foster parents is to make sure you realize that none of it has anything to do with you, and everything to do with the child you are caring for.

Click here to read more about how to start the foster care journey.

