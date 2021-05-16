Advertisement

Fumble dooms TCA comeback in 3A title game

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second time in two days, a spring football title game came down to a defensive stand.

A final drive by The Classical Academy ended on a fumble with a minute left in regulation, with the Titans falling 35-34 to No. 4 Rifle in the 3A championship game Saturday at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl.

TCA Junior running back Cade Palmer rushed for three touchdowns in the game and helped the Titans take a 20-13 lead into halftime. But Rifle’s gameplan to eat away the clock worked, holding onto the ball the entire 3rd quarter (thanks to a recovered onside kick) and eventually building a 35-26 lead.

The Titans found the endzone and converted the 2-point try to bring the score to 35-34 halfway through the 4th quarter. A Rifle fumble gave TCA a chance in the waning minutes, but the Bears Josh Avila stripped Palmer and sealed the game for Rifle.

TCA finishes the spring season the 3A runners-up with a 6-1 record.

