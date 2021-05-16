Advertisement

Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Quick facts on Colorado’s new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings
Truck being towed after fatal rollover crash on I-25 near mile marker 111 Saturday afternoon.
One person killed in rollover crash just North of Pueblo Saturday afternoon
The scene at the Rodeway Inn on May 14, 2021.
3 hurt, baby unharmed in Pueblo drive-by shooting
D-20 logo.
District 20 reinstates COVID quarantines in schools, cites misunderstanding with county
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask

Latest News

Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
The audit comes after baseless conspiracy theories suggesting there were problems with the...
Election audit in Arizona's largest county on hold for graduations
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli strikes kill 26, topple buildings in Gaza City
Authorities had been searching for the tiger, a 9-month-old male named India, since it was...
Attorney for alleged tiger owner says animal recovered safely