Advertisement

D49 does away with mask enforcement for elementary students

(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The second largest school district in Colorado Springs is getting rid of masks for elementary school students.

District 49′s Board of Education voted 3-2 to pass a resolution calling on staff members to no longer enforce masks for elementary students on elementary school campuses. The guidance goes into effect starting Monday, May 17th. The vote happened the May 13th meeting.

The district posted this statement on their website following the decision:

Our board’s decision followed energetic public comment and significant debate during the Thursday meeting, resulting in a 3-2 vote in favor of the resolution. In summary, the resolution directs the following:

  • Effective immediately, mask wearing by elementary grade students at our campuses shall not be the responsibility of, nor be enforced by, district personnel, including health professionals.
  • No later than 2 June, mask wearing by students and staff at our campuses and work locations shall not be the responsibility of, nor be enforced by, district personnel,  including health professionals.

The decision comes days after the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer had to wear masks in most settings.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in rollover crash just north of Pueblo Saturday afternoon
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Quick facts on Colorado’s new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings
Motorcycle rider killed in north Colorado Springs crash
D-20 logo.
District 20 reinstates COVID quarantines in schools, cites misunderstanding with county
The scene at the Rodeway Inn on May 14, 2021.
3 hurt, baby unharmed in Pueblo drive-by shooting

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel stages new round of heavy air strikes on Gaza City
Left: The woman police believe may have been with the suspect leading up to the shooting. She...
Suspect sought after man found dead outside La Junta apartment
Kids Crossing, a local child placement agency is making sure foster families in Colorado...
Local foster mom who’s helped more than 100 teenagers hopes to shed light on a growing need
TCA Titans football, the Class 3A Runners-Up, lost to Rifle 35-34 in the championship game...
Fumble dooms TCA comeback in 3A title game