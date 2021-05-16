D49 does away with mask enforcement for elementary students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The second largest school district in Colorado Springs is getting rid of masks for elementary school students.

District 49′s Board of Education voted 3-2 to pass a resolution calling on staff members to no longer enforce masks for elementary students on elementary school campuses. The guidance goes into effect starting Monday, May 17th. The vote happened the May 13th meeting.

The district posted this statement on their website following the decision:

Our board’s decision followed energetic public comment and significant debate during the Thursday meeting, resulting in a 3-2 vote in favor of the resolution. In summary, the resolution directs the following:

Effective immediately, mask wearing by elementary grade students at our campuses shall not be the responsibility of, nor be enforced by, district personnel, including health professionals.

No later than 2 June, mask wearing by students and staff at our campuses and work locations shall not be the responsibility of, nor be enforced by, district personnel, including health professionals.

The decision comes days after the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer had to wear masks in most settings.

