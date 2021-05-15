Advertisement

WATCH: Special event in Colorado Springs thanking frontline health care heroes

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday night an event was held thanking our frontline health care heroes in Colorado Springs and honoring all frontline workers across the country!

Pikes Peak United Way was stationed outside Memorial Central and Memorial North during the morning and evening shift changes to thank health care workers. 11 News Anchors Adam Atchison and Lindsey Boetsch joined them in the celebration.

Early into the pandemic, 11 News viewers reached out wanting to know how they could share messages of support and gratitude to health care heroes. Sending a handwritten letter even seemed a bit risky as individuals work to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. UCHealth developed a simple and easy way to show encouragement or thanks. Click here to share a message and even a picture if you want to.

