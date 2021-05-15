Pikes Peak Community College holds a 'drive-in grad walk' Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Community College held a ‘drive-in grad walk’ Saturday for 2021 graduates. This event allowed students to be recognized for their hard work, in a world still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students made sure to say thanks to all those who helped them get through the college years.

Today more than 400 graduates from @ppccedu participated in a ‘drive-in grad walk’! 🎓

This is Nathaniel and Danielle, they both graduated this morning!

Nathaniel had one special message for those who helped him: pic.twitter.com/2V1wMzmp2D — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) May 15, 2021

11 News spoke to Keragan Ettleman from PPCC, about what students and family members could expect during this event. “Basically a student would arrive on campus with as many guests as they want to bring in however many cars that takes them, they’re going to check in, get graduation materials, then will head over to the stage which will be our main parking lot. The families will drive right up to it and will be able to watch as the graduate gets out and walks across the stage, they’ll have their names read and a photo taken,” says Ettleman.

Organizers say more than 400 people signed up for the drive-in event and was a way for the college to recognize the hard work students have put in over the last few years, and send them on their way to their next adventure.

“I think graduates are really excited about it and just being able to come back and do something in person in a safe way, I think has been a big appeal for students. I’ve heard some feedback where students just wanna wear their cap and gown. I think that it is a really good placeholder for hopefully returning to some resemblance of normal, " says Ettleman.

PPCC will also reportedly hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021 for graduates, which will include speeches from leadership, a keynote speaker, different student videos and then a slide reel at the end with all the graduates names.

Click here to read more about Pikes Peak Community College’s 2021 graduation.

