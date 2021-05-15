One person killed in rollover crash just North of Pueblo Saturday afternoon
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, traffic heading Northbound on I-25 is backed up from an alleged fatal crash near milepost 111, just north of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol the call came in around 2:10 p.m. for a rollover crash.
CSP says one person was killed when a vehicle going South on I-25 rolled and went into the Northbound lanes of the interstate.
Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for the crash, but is now reportedly open on the shoulder. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
