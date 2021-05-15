One person killed in rollover crash just North of Pueblo Saturday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, traffic heading Northbound on I-25 is backed up from an alleged fatal crash near milepost 111, just north of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol the call came in around 2:10 p.m. for a rollover crash.

CSP says one person was killed when a vehicle going South on I-25 rolled and went into the Northbound lanes of the interstate.

Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for the crash, but is now reportedly open on the shoulder. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT - We are currently working a serious crash on I-25 at milepost 111 just north of Pueblo. Expect significant delays for both north & southbound travel. Detours for northbound traffic will be established at Exit 110. More to follow as it becomes available. C4 pic.twitter.com/fQAxcHZ20t — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) May 15, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

