Manitou Springs wins 2A football crown in double overtime thriller

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One play, two measly yards, decided a state champion.

When the dust settled, it was the green-clad Mustangs faithful storming the field.

Manitou Springs stuffed a two-point attempt in double overtime, winning the 2A football state championship game 31-30 over Flatirons Academy Thursday at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl. Manitou Springs junior Jesse Jorstad made the championship-saving tackle, stopping Flatirons at the 1-yard line on the deciding conversion attempt.

Manitou Springs junior Joah Armour caught two touchdown passes, and senior Isaiah Thomas kicked a game-tying field goal with less than a minute to go. Bisons and Mustangs were tied at 17 in regulation. Thomas, who was named Most Outstanding Player, also ran in both overtime touchdowns for Manitou, .

“Pure jubilation, there’s really nothing else you can say,” Thomas said following the victory. “Pure joy for every one of these seniors that didn’t think we were going to have a season. We had trust in our offense to score, and we knew when we came down do it, we knew we were gonna win this game.”

Manitou finishes the season with a 7-1 record, and wins their first state title since 1990.

What. A. Game.



Here's your full highlights of the 2A state title game. Manitou Springs defeats Flatirons Academy, 31-30 in DOUBLE OT. Mustangs make a goal line stand on a 2-pt conversion to win.



Manitou's first football championship since 1990. @ManitouMustangs #copreps pic.twitter.com/ee28r6LdqQ — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) May 14, 2021

